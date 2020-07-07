Mr. David Jasper Corbett, 83, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. Mr. Corbett was born November 14, 1936 in Pender County. He was a son of the late Ralph Corbett and Myrtle Hamilton Corbett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Jean Lumsden Corbett; two sisters, Margaret Sheets and Raumel Gardner and two brothers, Ralph S. Corbett, Jr. and Tom Corbett. Mr. Corbett is survived by five nieces, Ronnie Jean Wensil of Kannapolis, Judy Sheets of West Jefferson, Vickie Ferguson of El Paso, Texas, Wanda Epes of Texas and Gwendolyn Sheets of Athens, Ohio; two nephews, Donald Corbett of Kannapolis and Greg Sheets of Pomeroy, Ohio; great niece, Shelia Evans of Kannapolis and girlfriend, Barbara Sain. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, June 9, at First Baptist Church of Enochville. Rev. Lewis Whittington will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 am at First Baptist Church of Enochville. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 and Baptist Children's Homes of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Corbett.