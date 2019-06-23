Mr. David Lawson Biles, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home. David was born December 10, 1953, the son of the late Leewood Lawson Biles and Callie Arthur Thompson Biles. He was an airline mechanic for over 28 years, starting his career with USAir, which has now become American Airlines. David loved outdoor sports, several of his favorites being scuba diving and snow skiing. He loved beach music, shagging on the beach and had a large collection of beach music he loved listening to. He spent many times at the beach enjoying S.O.S. David was also an avid reader. He was a kind and gentle soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Boyd T Biles and wife Wanda and his sisters, Hannah Biles and Lyn B. Hardison. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Service: A memorial service for David will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at North Kannapolis Baptist Church, 312 Locust St., Kannapolis, officiated by Rev. Leon Hawks. Linn-Honeycutt and Landis Funeral Homes are serving the family of Mr. Biles. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from June 23 to June 25, 2019