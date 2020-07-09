Mr. David Lee Geter, 70, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Magnolia Manor. David graduated from Dunbar High School, East Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammy Geter and Mary Lee; four brothers and one sister. Those left to cherish David's memories are his daughters: Brittany and Tiffany Geter; brothers: Tyler M. Page and wife Barbara, Tim Whistner and wife Angela; sisters: Lionsdale Clark and husband Jessie, Tina Pain and Karen Page. . Arrangements: Visitation is on Friday, July 10 at 6-8pm. A private service will be held Saturday, July 11 at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 9, 2020.