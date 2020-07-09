1/1
David Lee Geter
Mr. David Lee Geter, 70, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Magnolia Manor. David graduated from Dunbar High School, East Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammy Geter and Mary Lee; four brothers and one sister. Those left to cherish David's memories are his daughters: Brittany and Tiffany Geter; brothers: Tyler M. Page and wife Barbara, Tim Whistner and wife Angela; sisters: Lionsdale Clark and husband Jessie, Tina Pain and Karen Page. . Arrangements: Visitation is on Friday, July 10 at 6-8pm. A private service will be held Saturday, July 11 at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 7, 2020
I WAS IN DAVID'S FIRST GRADE CLASS. WE BECAME FRIENDS BECAUSE OF HIS FRIENDLY SMILE AND LOVING SPIRIT. I WILL TRULY MISS HIM AND HAVE HOPE TOWARD GOD(JEHOVAH) THAT I WILL SEE HIM AGAIN AS WE DISCUSSED A FEW DAYS BEFORE HIS DEATH. MY PRAYERS AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY IS EXTENDED TO HIS FAMILY WHO HE LOVED SO MUCH!!
Donnie Jones
Classmate
July 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pam McMurray
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
Sorry youre not here with us anymore.You were part of the Steele Family for so long that when people saw us,they saw you in the equation to.You were my sidekick and Im going to miss our conversations and great times we spent together.You were POPS to me and I will forever hold memories of you in my heart.R.I.H until we meet again ❤..
Laquita Steele Falls
Friend
