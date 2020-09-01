1/1
David Lee Gillespie

David Lee Gillespie, 55, of Salisbury, passed away on August 24, 2020. David was born March 16, 1965 to the late Janelle Harrison Gillespie and Ligon Lee Gillespie of Salisbury. He graduated from West Rowan High School where he played football for 4 years. His hobbies included, watching Nascar, football and building model cars. He loved his family and was an advocate for animals. He worked as a machinist and lathe operator for Taylor Pump and Lift of Concord, NC. Surviving family members include, daughters, Jennifer Paige Gillespie and Anna Elizabeth Gillespie of Salisbury; Ligon Lee “Scooter” Gillespie, Michael Scott Gillespie and Amy Lauren Gillespie, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Rowan County, 112 W Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Gillespie family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
