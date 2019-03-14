David M. Loflin, age 63, passed away on February 28th at his home in Lucama, NC. He was born in Salisbury to Anne Barnes (Rose) Veach and Donald G. Loflin in 1955. He was preceded in death by his companion of 27 years, Brenda F. Simpson, Father, Donald G. Loflin, Step-father, William H. Rose, Step-mother Patricia G. Loflin. He is survived by mother Anne Veach(George), Brother, Danny Loflin(Trudy), Sister, Laurie Steckler(Fritz), Step siblings, Billy Veach(Beth), Kathy Earnhardt, Bobby Veach(Lisa), Susan Veach(Alan), Wendy Yountz(Gray), Robert Hastings, several natural and step nieces and nephews. Brenda's daughter Sara Lee Smith(Darrell), their children Scottie, Cassie and Samantha. A Memorial service will be held at Main Street Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 2 pm and service at 3 pm in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street Methodist Church, 1312 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 14, 2019