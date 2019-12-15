David J. Oakley, 71, of Salisbury passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at his residence. Born in Cabarrus County on May 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Janet Oakley. David worked as a machinist for Universal Forest Products for over 40 years. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Shepherd Oakley; brothers, Gary Oakley and Donald Oakley; and great-grandson, Owen Gonzalez. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Linn Oakley (Candace) of Salisbury; sister, Doris Blackwelder of Albemarle; grandchildren, Jennifer and Nelson Safrit, Lisa and Austin Oakley, Somer and Jay Moore, Bishop, Gaberal and Noah Gonzalez; and great-grandchildren, Claudia, Haiden, Layla, Alison and Colton. Visitation and Service: Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. The service will begin at 3 p.m., at Mt. Hope Church with the Rev. Johnny Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Trading Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, 3600 Long Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Oakley family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 15, 2019