David Oran Houston, 82, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on Aug. 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Emma Phillips Houston and Herbert E. Houston. David loved truck driving and was retired from K & D Trucking in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gail Williams Houston, who passed away on Oct. 3, 1996; and brothers, Frank, Tommy and James Houston. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Roger D. Houston of Salisbury, Crystal Wall (Ronnie) of Salisbury and David W. Houston (Crystal) of Salisbury; sisters, Vera Houston of Salisbury and Juanita Sifford of Rockwell; grandchildren, Kim Wall, Melba Henderson, Tasha G. Houston and William David Wall; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. George Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Houston family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 19, 2019