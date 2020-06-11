David Ores Furnas, 68, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born August 1, 1951 in Marshall, Michigan, he was the son of the late Leota Louise Freds Furnas and Walter Allen Furnas. Mr. Furnas graduated from Manchester High School, North Manchester, Indiana and was a Vietnam Era combat veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS John F. Kennedy (CV67). He was employed by KOSA and later Goodyear Tire's Mold Plant in Statesville before retiring. Mr. Furnas was a loving husband and father. He was a former member of Oakdale Baptist Church and a member of the United Steel Workers Union. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Smith Furnas; sons, Jeromy David Furnas and wife Robin of Winston-Salem and Jonathan Scott Furnas of the home; brother, Donald Furnas of Atwood, IN; sisters, Bonnie Hackworth and husband James of Winona Lake, IN, and Sharon Shumaker and husband Frank of Columbia City, IN; granddaughter, Hailey Faith Furnas of Winston-Salem; nieces and nephews, Carrie Mugford, Daniel Sacks, Philip Furnas, Melinda Furnas, Robert Furnas, Ellen Furnas Yocum, Joseph Woods, Tasha Clark, Randall Hackworth and Brenda Thompson. A private graveside service will be held at Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Thomas McDonald, minister of Cross Life Church of Spencer officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Furnas family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 11, 2020.