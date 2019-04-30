Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Paul Marks. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

David Paul Marks, 55, of Salisbury, was received into the loving arms of his Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, surrounded by his wife and his Pastor. David was born on Dec. 12, 1963 in Hershey, Pa. to Norman and Carol Marks. He worked as a District Manager for Rushco and was a member of Concord Bible Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially Penn State and his Philly teams. David also enjoyed listening to music, playing and watching golf, visiting the beach, cooking, and was an avid reader. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to laugh. He was preceded in death by his beloved beagles, Sadie, MooMoo and Maltese Pumkin. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Donna Marks; step-son, Ryan Kincaid (Laci) of Concord; grandchildren, Rory, Colton and Harrison; siblings, Deborah Bertling (Peter) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Jonathan Marks (Jennifer) of Liverpool, Pa. and Rebecca Marks of Nampa, Idaho; nieces, Abigail Marks and Valerie Allen; nephews, Christopher Allen and Anthony Morello; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stonewall (Ron) of Brighton, Mich. and Nancy Morello (Tim) of Connecticutt; and friends, Vinny and Carolyn Mellone of Salisbury. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Marks family. Online condolences may be made at

David Paul Marks, 55, of Salisbury, was received into the loving arms of his Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, surrounded by his wife and his Pastor. David was born on Dec. 12, 1963 in Hershey, Pa. to Norman and Carol Marks. He worked as a District Manager for Rushco and was a member of Concord Bible Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially Penn State and his Philly teams. David also enjoyed listening to music, playing and watching golf, visiting the beach, cooking, and was an avid reader. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to laugh. He was preceded in death by his beloved beagles, Sadie, MooMoo and Maltese Pumkin. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Donna Marks; step-son, Ryan Kincaid (Laci) of Concord; grandchildren, Rory, Colton and Harrison; siblings, Deborah Bertling (Peter) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Jonathan Marks (Jennifer) of Liverpool, Pa. and Rebecca Marks of Nampa, Idaho; nieces, Abigail Marks and Valerie Allen; nephews, Christopher Allen and Anthony Morello; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stonewall (Ron) of Brighton, Mich. and Nancy Morello (Tim) of Connecticutt; and friends, Vinny and Carolyn Mellone of Salisbury. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Marks family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2019

