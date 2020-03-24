Mr. David Rankin, age 82, a native of Cleveland, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was born on June 7, 1937 and was the son of the late David and Essie Mae Ellis Rankin. Mr. Rankin, was a graduate of R.A. Clement High School, Cleveland. At a young age he was a member of Third Creek A.M.E. Zion Church before he moved to New York. He retired from Quality Woodworking Corp., Brooklyn, N.Y. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Theodore, John and Powell; sisters Jenette, Jean, Eva Lee, and Vivian; and step-mother, Annie Ellis Rankin. Those who still cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Virginia Brown Rankin; sons, David Rankin, Donald Rankin, and Dereck Rankin (Amy), all of Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughter, Elsie Brown, Brooklyn, N.Y.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, William Rankin (Peggye), Southfield, Mich., and Rev. James Henry Rankin (Mary Emma), Salisbury; sister, Eloise White, Dearborn, Mich.; sisters–in-law, Beatrice Rankin, Cornelius, Thelma Rankin, Detroit, Mich., Carol Spruill, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Peggy Brown Philadelphia, Pa.; a special niece, Jeanette Rankin, Cleveland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members. Arrangements: A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Rankin Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2020