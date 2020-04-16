Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ray Bean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Ray Bean ,68, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. David was born February 3, 1952 in Rowan County to the late Charlie Leo and Bessie Lorine Honeycutt Bean. He was a 1969 graduate of East Rowan High School, he was a truck driver for Auto Truck Transport, retiring in 2017 after 15 years of service. David was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, the Unity Sunday School Class, the Bible Study and Men in Mission, he was a current Church Council Member and Property Committee Council Representative. He was a past member of the Rockwell Lions Club. David enjoyed working in the yard and sitting on his porch, he loved spending time with his family and friends, but he especially loved taxiing and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Knotts. David is survived by his wife Diane Miller Bean of Rockwell; son, Phillip Matthew Bean and wife Heather of Cleveland; two daughters, Audrey Funderburk and husband Robert of Monroe, and Stacey Davis and husband Jock of Cleveland; step-son Shawn Anthony Simon and wife Erika of Carolloton, GA, two sisters, Debbie Watkins and husband Gary of Rockwell, and Brenda Sigmon and husband Arthur of Rockwell, and 14 grandchildren. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper, services for Mr. Bean will be private. Internment will take place in Brookhill Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Gary Coble, officiating. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church Exterior Renovation Fund 9275 Bringle Ferry Road Salisbury NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bean family. Online condolences may be made at

www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 16, 2020

