David Richard Miller, 80, of Gold Hill, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home after three and a half years of declining health. He was born May 3, 1938, in Salisbury to the late Daniel Ron and Lora Belle Lambert Miller. Mr. Miller was educated in the Rowan County Schools. In his earlier years, he worked as a brick mason. In 1972, he became self-employed as David Miller Septic Tank Service for 38 years. David was a member of the Gold Hill Wesleyan Church where he was a member of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, camping, spending time at the lake, and farming with his daughter, Angela. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lester, Earl, Everette, Marvin and Ed Miller and sisters, Pat Smith , Marie Zimmerman, Ester Jones, Mabel Covington and Hazel Marlow. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Bost Miller, whom he married Nov. 27, 1960; daughter, Angela Carole Miller of Gold Hill; brother, Harold Miller of Statesville; and sisters, Stella Guffy of Salisbury and Joanne Pestalitz of Florida. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 5-7 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Gold Hill Wesleyan Church, Gold Hill, conducted by Pastor Philip Martin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Gold Hill Wesleyan Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 286, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

