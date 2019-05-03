David Ryan Lear, 47, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born May 18, 1971 in Cabarrus County to Bobby Ray Lear Jr and the late Joyce Elaine Ruff Lear. David was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. He was an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company for 20 years. He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed playing pool and listening/playing music and always had a project he was working on. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shawn Lear of Kannapolis; three children, Ryann, Noah and Hayden Lear, all of the home; David's father, Bobby Lear Jr. (Nancy) of Sunset Beach; brother, Bobby Lear III (Debra) of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Keely Lear of Huntersville; grandmother, Eugenia Lear of Rockwell; and a large extended family. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Liz Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2018, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2019