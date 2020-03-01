David Timothy “Tim” Foster, 60 of Kannapolis, passed away, Monday February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born September 25, 1959 in Iredell Co. to the late Alfred William Foster and Mary Ann Ross Foster. Tim graduated from NC State with a degree in Pharmaceutical Engineering, he owned his own company, he loved horses and horseback riding, and he also loved to go fishing. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory, a brother Johnny Foster (Phyllis), cousins; Marilyn Brown (Taft), Paul Brown, Clint Rogers (Kim) and Aunt Rachel Yonts (Jim). A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, March 2, at Kannapolis Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 1, 2020