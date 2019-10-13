David Lester White, 50, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. Born May 26, 1969 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Juanita Lail White and William Lester White. David graduated from South Caldwell High School and attended Belmont Textile School, Belmont. He was a manager for Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) in Newton. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the LAW Hunting Club. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Miller White; son, Thomas Edward White of the home; daughter, Katelyn Celete White of the home; sister, Nancy White Pittman and husband Wayne and Judy White Cain all of Hickory; brothers, William Eddie White and wife Sandra of Granite Falls and Dennis Lail White and wife Sharon of Greensboro, GA; mother-in-law, Janie Moore Miller of Hudson. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday (Oct. 14) at Calvary Baptist Church. At other times, the family will be at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Faw, minister and Rev. Travis Connor, minister of Sherrills Ford Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be at 3 PM Tuesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 1787 Cajah Mountain Rd, Hudson, NC 28638. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 E Ridge Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 13, 2019