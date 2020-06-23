David Wilson Cannon, 60, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. Born February 23, 1960, in Cabarrus County, David was a son of the late Hubert and Hazel Weaver Cannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Weaver, of Lexington, KY. David was a 1978 graduate of A.L. Brown High and attended NC Vocational Textile School in Belmont, receiving an associate degree. David worked for Cannon Mills for 21 years before becoming employed with Philip Morris, where he had worked for 13 years. Mr. Cannon then furthered his education at RCCC, receiving an associate degree in HVAC, finishing his working career with CBRE Inc. David loved to travel with his wife and was talented in photography. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, loved all of his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Loving family members include his devoted wife of 20 years, Mary Ann Hatley Cannon; his brother, John Cannon (Sandi); sister, Hulene Woody; his sister-in-law, Nancy Weaver, of Lexington, KY; brothers-in-law, David Hatley (Hazel) and Glenn Hatley (Bonnie Roberts); and nieces and nephews. Arrangements: The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24th from 12:00-2:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate David's life will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, conducted by the Pastor Jeremy Hyde. David will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park following the services. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in David's name to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to St Jude, 2101 Rexford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.