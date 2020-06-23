David Wilson Cannon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wilson Cannon, 60, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. Born February 23, 1960, in Cabarrus County, David was a son of the late Hubert and Hazel Weaver Cannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Weaver, of Lexington, KY. David was a 1978 graduate of A.L. Brown High and attended NC Vocational Textile School in Belmont, receiving an associate degree. David worked for Cannon Mills for 21 years before becoming employed with Philip Morris, where he had worked for 13 years. Mr. Cannon then furthered his education at RCCC, receiving an associate degree in HVAC, finishing his working career with CBRE Inc. David loved to travel with his wife and was talented in photography. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, loved all of his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Loving family members include his devoted wife of 20 years, Mary Ann Hatley Cannon; his brother, John Cannon (Sandi); sister, Hulene Woody; his sister-in-law, Nancy Weaver, of Lexington, KY; brothers-in-law, David Hatley (Hazel) and Glenn Hatley (Bonnie Roberts); and nieces and nephews. Arrangements: The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24th from 12:00-2:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate David's life will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, conducted by the Pastor Jeremy Hyde. David will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park following the services. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in David's name to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to St Jude, 2101 Rexford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved