It is with great sadness that the family of Dawn Kelser Ridenhour announces her passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 51 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born November 23, 1968 in Salisbury to Carolyn Eagle Kesler and the late Clinton Kesler. Dawn was a graduate of North Rowan High School. She was a member of Community Baptist Church, in her younger years she was an avid church goer, youth leader and very involved in the community. In addition to her father, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ridenhour. She will be forever remembered by her daughters, Bailey Lauren Ridenhour and Sydney Brooke Ridenhour; mother, Carolyn Kesler; sister, Donna Kelser; step-daughters, Carmen Correll and family, and Morgan Jones and family. Service: There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Ridenhour family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.