Dawn Michelle Haynes, 40, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her residence. Dawn was born July 26, 1978 in Onslow County, to Vickie Swinson Haynes of Salisbury and the late Bobby Haynes. She was a graduate of East Rowan High School Class of 1996. Dawn worked for Easter Seals, Bayada Nursing and helped care for others. Dawn loved the beach, traveling, and spending time with her daughter. She attended Bible Missionary Baptist Church, where she helped in the nursery and with Vacation Bible School. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her significant other, Phillip Cranford; daughter, Destiny Novella Haynes; and Karmin Cranford, Phillip's daughter. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home. The service honoring Dawn's life will follow at 4 p.m. at Bible Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Cody Zorn officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bible Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 11360 Old Concord Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Haynes family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 27, 2019