DAYTON ANTHONY "TONY" CAMPBELL, age 63, of Clearwater, Fla., for merly of Charleston, W.Va., and Rockwell, N.C., died on January 27, 2020, after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Parry Camp bell. He is survived by his parents, Doris and Dayton Campbell; sister, Victoria Casey, (Al Sines); sons, Ron Anthony (Tara) Campbell, of Salisbury, N.C., and Adam J. Campbell, of Snowshoe, W.Va., and St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughter, Elizabeth P. Campbell, of Charleston, W.Va., nephews, Brian Casey and Devin Casey: and six grandchildren. Tony enjoyed tennis. swim ming, mathematics, coin col lecting, and thumb wrestling. He will be remembered for his big smile, his friendli ness, and his love of the ocean. As per his request, his ashes will be scattered in the ocean, and he will become as one with the sea.

