Deacon John Douglas Hudson, Sr. was born on July 17, 1948, to the late Nick and Bertha Long Hudson in Ridgeway, SC. He departed this earthly life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Novant Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.
John is survived by his wife, Maria Ponce; three children, Karen Cowan (Michael Gilmore), John (Peggy) Hudson, Jr., and Michael (Twanda) Hudson; siblings Edith (Henry) Saulters, Catherine (Kenny) Mack, Flora Mae Sylve, and Daniel (Apostle Sheldon) Hudson; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Butler Hudson; two aunts, two aunts, Annie Geiger and Alberta Chestnut, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12:00 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 4991 Park Road, Ridgeway, SC.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2020