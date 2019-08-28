Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Kay Lowman. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Powles Staton Funeral Home Rockwell , NC View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Powles Staton Funeral Home Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Kay Lowman, 61, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born May 29, 1958, in Atlanta, GA to the late Ernest Belvin Lowman and Mary Elizabeth Wilson Lowman. Debbie was a 1976 graduate of East Rowan High School and was a CNA at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. A member of Eastside Baptist Church, she enjoyed fishing, camping, moonshiners reunions, and working in her flower beds. She loved NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, but especially loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Moose, on June 25, 2019. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Melissa D. Lowman of Salisbury; granddaughters, Madelyn D. Lowman Jackson of Salisbury and Katelyn D. Lowman of Salisbury; brothers, David Lowman and wife, Jeane, of Rockwell and Wallace Lindsay Lowman and wife, Judy, of Salisbury; sisters, Terri Little and husband, Gary, of Salisbury and Jerri Johnston and husband, Paul, of Gold Hill; and many nieces and two nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives Saturday, August 31, 3:00 pm-4:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm on Saturday in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Lowman family. Online condolences may be made at

