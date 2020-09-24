1/1
Debbie Osborne
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Kay Osborne, 54, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health. Debbie was born November 28, 1965 in Cabarrus County daughter of Mabel Colleen Sechler Osborne of China Grove and the late Bobby Joe Osborne. Debbie was a 1984 graduate of South Rowan High School and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved the mountains and being outdoors. She was an avid animal lover and rescuer and enjoyed shopping for shoes. She would have done anything for her family whom she dearly loved and still have the same caring attitude even when her health was declining. Survivors in addition to her mother include her brother, Rusty Osborne and wife Janice of China Grove, her fiancé' Ted Harris of China Grove, a niece Melissa Osborne, a nephew, Adam Osborne, a great nephew Salem Osborne. She was also survived by her two feline companions whom she dearly loved. Service: Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Friday, September 25, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Mike Austin. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. At other times they will be at the mother's residence. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Jude's St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Osborne. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved