Debbie Kay Osborne, 54, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health. Debbie was born November 28, 1965 in Cabarrus County daughter of Mabel Colleen Sechler Osborne of China Grove and the late Bobby Joe Osborne. Debbie was a 1984 graduate of South Rowan High School and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved the mountains and being outdoors. She was an avid animal lover and rescuer and enjoyed shopping for shoes. She would have done anything for her family whom she dearly loved and still have the same caring attitude even when her health was declining. Survivors in addition to her mother include her brother, Rusty Osborne and wife Janice of China Grove, her fiancé' Ted Harris of China Grove, a niece Melissa Osborne, a nephew, Adam Osborne, a great nephew Salem Osborne. She was also survived by her two feline companions whom she dearly loved. Service: Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Friday, September 25, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Mike Austin. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. At other times they will be at the mother's residence. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Jude's St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Osborne. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.