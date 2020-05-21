Deborah Ann Basinger Fisher, 62, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born December 11, 1957 in China Grove, to Harry and Lilly Mesimer Basinger. Deborah had a career in textiles starting at Cone Mills in Salisbury in the 1970's. She also worked at Jockey International in Cooleemee until 2009 when the company down-sized the operation. She then worked at Carillon Assisted Living in Salisbury as a CNA, where her love for people touched many lives and made a difference. Deborah retired in 2015 when her health started declining. Deborah was one of those rare people who was always able to see the good in everyone. She was a constant encouragement to her family and friends. She loved sharing her Christian Faith with anyone who would listen. Once when she was in the hospital for an extended period dealing with her illness, she handed out over 200 Christian Crosses to anyone who passed by her room. Deborah valued her family above all her earthly possessions, and will be truly missed. She was a light here on earth to those who needed it, and we know Heaven is now shining a bit brighter now because she's there. We, your family, applaud your life and lift it up to God with our thanks. Until we meet again, we will hold your traditions and your love with us always. Deborah is survived by her husband Jeffrey Brian Fisher; son, Brandon Matthew; daughter, Carissa Deanne; grandchildren, Gabriel Logan, Lillie Grace, Luke Graham and Ansley Claire. Service: There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church 100 Maupin Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday morning after 8:30 am. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Fisher family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.