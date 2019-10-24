Deborah Jean Fisher Youker, 65, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home. Born March 20, 1954 in Cicero, NY, she was the daughter of Betty Sims Fisher of Cicero, NY and the late Leon Fisher. She graduated from Cicero High School, Cicero, NY, Class of 1972. Mrs. Youker was a Customer Service Manager at Walmart for 26 years. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Youker, whom she married August 28, 1970; children, Jeffery Youker and wife Amy of Liverpool, NY, Jeremy Youker and wife Jennifer of Cleveland, NC, Jennifer Pynn of Baldwinsville, NY, Jason Youker and wife Tricia of Adams, NY, Joshua Youker and wife Michelle of Mocksville, NC and Jerrod Youker of the home; sisters, Donna Burchill and husband Ronald of Syracuse, NY, Terri Bush and husband Rick, and Shelly Hill and husband Richie all of Cicero, NY; twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time, Mrs. Youker will be cremated. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Youker family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 24, 2019