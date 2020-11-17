Ms. Debra “Debbie” Lynn Burgess Machner, 63, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. Debra was born July 23, 1957 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of William “Bill” Burgess of Kannapolis and the late Annie Belle Basinger Burgess. In her earlier years, she worked in the Weave Room of Cannon Mills and later worked for Caremoor Retirement Center and Big Elm Nursing Home. She was a member of Blackwelder Park Baptist Church. Debra enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her nieces and nephews. She loved painting and she also loved her dogs. Debra was a fun loving person. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Machner. In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Karen Lambert of Kannapolis; brother, Neil Burgess and wife Lisa of China Grove; nieces and nephew, Brittney Burgess, Molly Burgess, Colby Burgess and Summer Lambert; and her Jack Russell, Buddy. Service: A graveside service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020, at West Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Chad Hayes will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, 2204 Summit Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Debra's family.