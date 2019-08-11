Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Gail Overman. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Graveside service 11:00 AM West Lawn Memorial Park China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Debra Gail Overman, age 65, of Salisbury, passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born Oct. 6, 1953 in Cabarrus County and was the daughter of the late Rev. Lloyd Brindle and Louise Baldwin Brindle. Her son in-law, Dana Kinney also preceded her death. Debra was of Baptist faith. She spent her career as a homemaker caring for her precious family. She loved going to yard sales, always looking for that great find. She was an avid collector of owls in all sizes and proudly displayed them. She loved watching her hummingbirds. She had a tremendous love for her family and friends, especially spending time with them. She also enjoyed her time with her best friend, Veronica. Her dog, Rocky, also held a special place in her heart. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 22 years, James (Jimmy) Overman of the home and her daughters, Trena McNeely, Carla Olive (Tim), Stephanie Zito and Jennifer Beaver (Dean). She also leaves behind numerous brothers and sisters along with her grandchildren, Braden Adams (Samantha), Amanda Wyatt (Joshua), Tristan Beaver, Brooklyn Davis, Leita Davis, Alyssa Adams, Mandan Olive, Brandice Adams and Harley Beaver. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren, Amie, Cayden, Danilynn, Braxton and one on the way. Services: Graveside service will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by Pastor Dean Beaver. At all other times, the family will be at their home in Salisbury. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Overman. Online condolences may be left for the family at

