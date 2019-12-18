Debra Lee Athey, 41, of Salisbury, died Friday December 13th, 2019. She was born to the late Robert Ellis and Karen Sinex, June 7, 1978, in Tucson AZ. Debra attended West Rowan High School. Debra was preceded in death by her father and mother. Debra is survived by five children: Robert (Jessica) Blankenship, Trystan Athey, Alexia Athey, Kileyah Athey, and Destiny Athey. She is also survived by her step mother Tracy Nail. Her sisters Melissa Stacey, Mary (Robin) Ellis, and Amie Ellis and a brother Eric Ellis. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the family. A memorial will be held from 2pm until 6pm at UAW Local 3520 cafeteria, 2290 Salisbury Road, Statesville, NC. A private burial service will be held by the family.

