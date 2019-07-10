DeLafayette Marquis Davis, age 84, passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury. Born on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 1934 in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Cornelius Davis and Lugene Webber Davis. He was a member of Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church where Elder Richard Johnson is the pastor. DeLafayette attended Palmer Memorial Institute and Winston Salem State University. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a paratrooper of 82nd Airborne in the United States Army, a member of the Salisbury Shriner's Club, a member of the Salisbury Masons, President of the Big Dog Motorcycle Club, a member of the VFW, a member of the NAACP, Vice President of the JC Price American Legion Post, business owner, civil rights activist and past member of Mt. Nebo Shriners. DeLafayette is survived by his wife, children and family. There will be no public viewing and a private graveside service will be held. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family. Online condolences maybe sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 10, 2019