Service Information
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis , NC 28083
(704)-933-2222
Visitation
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Enoch Lutheran Church
Funeral service
4:00 PM
St. Enoch Lutheran Church
Obituary

Della Mae Eagle Wright, 89, of China Grove passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born April 12, 1930 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Eagle and Mary Ella Ritchie Eagle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Emanuel Wright Sr.; brothers, John Thomas Eagle, Charles Edward Eagle Jr., Richard Wright Eagle and Elbert Eugene Eagle; and sisters, Margaret Outen, Nancy Roughton, Ellen Correll and Evelyn Louise Eagle. Della Mae retired from Cannon Mills after many years. She was a faithful member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, especially for her family gatherings. Della Mae is survived by her daughter, Louise Wright Stewart; her son, Phillip Emanuel Wright Jr.; brother, Bobby Eagle; niece, Judy Higgins, who cared for Della Mae for the last few years; and many other nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Enoch Lutheran Church officiated by Rev. Dale Cline. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 3-4 p.m. at the church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

