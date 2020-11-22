Sarah “Delois” Wilson, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home after a thirteen year battle with dementia. Delois was born at home on Septe. 5, 1938, in Churchland, to the late Clyde and Docia Garner. She graduated from Churchland High School in 1956 as Salutatorian. Throughout her school years, she was a cheerleader, sang in groups, performed in plays, and participated in beauty contests. She was a member of Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Her beautiful voice could be heard with her mother's, as they sang lead, her sister, Connie, and Aunt Doris sang tenor, her Aunt Sylvia sang alto, and husband Paul sang bass. She also sang for weddings and school functions and is especially remembered in the family for singing, “Bless This House” at family gatherings. But what she was most known for was her selfless love for her family. After the birth of her firstborn, Greg, she left her job at the North Carolina Finishing Company. By today's standards, many would say she didn't accomplish much, but they would be wrong. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother; staying up late and getting up early, canning, freezing, cooking, cleaning, teaching, nursing, chauffeuring, organizing, banking, and so much more. Preceding her in death was her husband of 49 years, Paul T. Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Jimmy Koontz; grandson, Wesley Paul Wilson; daughter-in-law, Luanne Wilson; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Greg (Angie), Monty (Tammy), Gina (Frank), and Cory (Caroline); grandchildren, Christina (Josh), Tiffany (Travis), Trent (Taylor), Carrie, Matthew, Natalie, Zada, Grace, and Brady; great-grandsons, Caleb and Corbin; brother, Robbie Garner (Judy); and numerous relatives. Arrangements: The funeral will be held at Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Churchland on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. The family will be at the church an hour prior to the service. Graveside will be at 3:30 p.m. at Trading Ford Baptist Church in Salisbury. Memorials: Memorials can be made to Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 901, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences can be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.