Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Deloris (Dee) Irene Knowles Foy, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lakewood Care Center in Denver, after an extended illness. Mrs. Foy was born July 21, 1948 in Rowan County to the late Robert Pasco Knowles and Faith Irene Beaver Knowles. Dee was a member of Emanuel Presbyterian Church and truly loved her Lord. She was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent her early career as a distribution manager and other various positions for Hoechst Celanese Corporation and later she utilized her passion for antiques by opening her own business, Dee's Antiques which she ran for many years. Dee was also a true animal lover, especially cats. She always had one as her pet and companion prior to her becoming ill. She loved to travel and find new adventures and she loved her family and friends very dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Robert Warren Knowles (Linda) of Swansboro and Tommy Charles Knowles Sr. (Celia) of Salisbury; her nephew, Tommy Charles (Chip) Knowles Jr. (Michelle) of Oak Island; her nieces, Tracy Louann Amburn (Chris) of China Grove, Teresa Ann Knowles (George Brown) of China Grove and Marian Faith Cherry (Nick Ketchie) of Salisbury; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Vistiation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Foy will be on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will be on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Dr. Larry Beaver. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Foy. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Deloris (Dee) Irene Knowles Foy, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lakewood Care Center in Denver, after an extended illness. Mrs. Foy was born July 21, 1948 in Rowan County to the late Robert Pasco Knowles and Faith Irene Beaver Knowles. Dee was a member of Emanuel Presbyterian Church and truly loved her Lord. She was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent her early career as a distribution manager and other various positions for Hoechst Celanese Corporation and later she utilized her passion for antiques by opening her own business, Dee's Antiques which she ran for many years. Dee was also a true animal lover, especially cats. She always had one as her pet and companion prior to her becoming ill. She loved to travel and find new adventures and she loved her family and friends very dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Robert Warren Knowles (Linda) of Swansboro and Tommy Charles Knowles Sr. (Celia) of Salisbury; her nephew, Tommy Charles (Chip) Knowles Jr. (Michelle) of Oak Island; her nieces, Tracy Louann Amburn (Chris) of China Grove, Teresa Ann Knowles (George Brown) of China Grove and Marian Faith Cherry (Nick Ketchie) of Salisbury; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Vistiation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Foy will be on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will be on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Dr. Larry Beaver. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Foy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com Published in Salisbury Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close