Dennis Agner

Dennis Milton Agner, 64, of Salisbury, passed away Wed., Sept. 2, 2020 at his home in Salisbury. He was born April 12, 1956 in Wayne County to the late Lewis and Mary Lee Bost Agner. Dennis worked as a Technician for Bell South. He was a member of Grace Lower Stone Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dennis is survived by his Wife Cynthia Agner; son, Andy Frank; two step-daughters, Melissa Sue (David) Millwood, Melanie Renee Frank; three granddaughters, Ameilie Frank-Baca, Sierra Williams, Olive Frank-Wagoner; grandson, Wyatt Williams; brother, Brent (Angela) Agner; and his niece, Rachel Agner; Service: The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020, in the Grace Lower Stone Church, Rockwell, with Dr. Ray Schroeder officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Agner family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
