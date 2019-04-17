Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Charles Price. View Sign

Dennis Charles Price, 63, of Eastwood Drive, Kannapolis, NC passed away Sunday, April 14 at the Tucker Hospice House. He was born May 30, 1955 in Appalachia, VA to the late Dennis Charles Price, Sr. and the late Carolyn Louise McCullough Price. Dennis was a graduate of the Cleveland Ohio Schools. He was the owner and operator of Price Limousine Company which later became K-Town Limousine Service and J & P Trucking Service Inc. Dennis was a devoted member of Concord Christian Center. Services will be held Friday, April 19, at Concord Christian Center 205 Manor Dr. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janie Price, two brothers, Michael Price and Thomas Lance Price. Those left to cherish fond memories include: two sons, Terrence Dennis Coleman and Dennis Charles Coleman, Jr., three sisters, Jacqueline Denise Price, Michelle Price, Deborah Price; one brother, Rodney Price; five grandchildren, Sydnee Claire Coleman, Delton Wayne Coleman, Lamar June Coleman, Devon Martis Coleman and Jakira Ford; aunt, Linda McCullough; special cousin Michael Price; very special faithful friend and caretaker, Martha Foster-Johnson and special friend Derock Bowman (Dawn) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home is serving the Price Family.

