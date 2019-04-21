Dennis Dean Harris, age 62, of Faith passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Statesville, NC. Mr. Harris was born August 13, 1956 in Caldwell, ID the son of Rev. Jim Harris and Patricia (Pat) Harris of Salisbury. Dennis was a graduate of Salisbury High School. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force and attended University of North Carolina at Charlotte. After the Military, he worked for Martin Merritta using the security clearance he received while in the Air Force and later returned to Salisbury, and owned Butler's office supply. He also worked for On Star, and for the past 14 years he has been a professional cross country truck driver spending most of those years driving for Fed-Ex. Dennis enjoyed Camping, Photography, Playing golf with his father, and spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his parents are his daughter Denise Welton (Aaron) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Lincoln, Illeana, and Cole; brother Steven Harris (Carolyn) of Lenoir; sister Christine Miller (Scott) of Ackworth, GA.; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 12-1:00 PM Thursday, April 25, at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: 1:00 PM Thursday, April 25, at Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. Jim Harris and Rev. Dr. Scott Miller with burial to follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of Donor's Choice. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2019