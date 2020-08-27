1/1
Rev. Dennis DeLong
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Dennis DeLong was born on Nov. 28, 1946 at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL by his mother Jaqueline and father B.A. DeLong. He is survived by four brothers and one sister: Dan, Robert, Terry, Dana, and Sharon. His loving wife Janet is living and residing at Compass Healthcare in Spencer,. He has two children: Lori Robinson (husband Ed) and Kyle DeLong (wife Wendy), and two stepchildren: Jeff Smith (wife Stephanie) and Arletta Christman (husband Roger). He has seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren in all. Dennis was in the ministry for over 42 years while pastoring ten and planting two churches, as well as holding many positions in the Church of the Nazarene both in Indiana and North Carolina. Pastor Dennis loved Jesus more than anything. He dedicated his life serving everyone who crossed his path. He was a Kingdom Builder and a praying man. Pastor Dennis led thousands of people to come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Pastor Dennis knew what it was to walk with, and disciple, God's people on their life's journeys. Without a doubt, on Tuesday August 25th, Dennis DeLong heard the words from Father God—“Well done, my good and faithful servant!” Service: Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. A graveside service will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the DeLong family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved