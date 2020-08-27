Rev. Dennis DeLong was born on Nov. 28, 1946 at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL by his mother Jaqueline and father B.A. DeLong. He is survived by four brothers and one sister: Dan, Robert, Terry, Dana, and Sharon. His loving wife Janet is living and residing at Compass Healthcare in Spencer,. He has two children: Lori Robinson (husband Ed) and Kyle DeLong (wife Wendy), and two stepchildren: Jeff Smith (wife Stephanie) and Arletta Christman (husband Roger). He has seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren in all. Dennis was in the ministry for over 42 years while pastoring ten and planting two churches, as well as holding many positions in the Church of the Nazarene both in Indiana and North Carolina. Pastor Dennis loved Jesus more than anything. He dedicated his life serving everyone who crossed his path. He was a Kingdom Builder and a praying man. Pastor Dennis led thousands of people to come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Pastor Dennis knew what it was to walk with, and disciple, God's people on their life's journeys. Without a doubt, on Tuesday August 25th, Dennis DeLong heard the words from Father God—“Well done, my good and faithful servant!” Service: Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. A graveside service will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the DeLong family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
