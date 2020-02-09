Dennis L. Hill, MD, FAASM (Veteran) passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence. During 56 years of marriage Kathleen and Dennis, two immature, inexperienced, naïve young people came to understand they had navigated the dangerous shoals of married life and had found forgiveness, understanding and mature love. Their marriage was blessed by two successful daughters, two gifted grandchildren and the happiest one-year old great-grandchild. Dr. Hill was among the pioneers of sleep medicine in North Carolina and acute stroke care in Rowan County. During the last years of his 50-year medical career he was privileged to serve the warriors at the Salisbury NC VA Medical Center. His passions were music, especially the opera and bluegrass, horses, fly fishing, and The Great Courses. His favorite charities included Historic Salisbury Foundation, The Blue Ridge Music Center, Salisbury Symphony, Salvation Army and Samaritan's Purse. He liked to be remembered as being kind; and as the old Arkansawyer used to say: “He done the best he could.” Arrangements: As per Dr. Hill's wishes no services will be held. The family would like to say a special thank you to Novant Health Hospice and Trinity at Home. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 9, 2020