|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denson Wayne Jones.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Faith Baptist Church in Faith
|
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church in Faith
|
Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Salisbury National Cemetery
|
501 Statesville Boulevard
Denson "Wayne" Jones, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born October 30, 1940, in Salisbury to the late Charlie Denson Jones and Thelma Lentz Jones Stokes. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School and then served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a foreman for Beacon Industries. Mr. Jones was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church in Faith and Keller Memorial Lodge in Rockwell. He loved to fish and thoroughly enjoyed taking his family to the coast on yearly fishing trips in the fall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eugenia Kraft and Grace Anderson. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Phyllis C. Jones, whom he married October 15, 1961; daughter, Tina Jones Barringer and husband, David, of Gold Hill; son, Ricky Wayne Jones and girlfriend, Kim Hardiman, of Rockwell; grandchildren, Randy Lynn Jones and wife, Kathleen, Leslie Diane Jones and fiancé, Wayne Correll, Mitchell Wayne Barringer and wife, Adrienne, and Brandi Jones Mundy and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Jones, Levi Jones, Rebekah Taylor, Samantha Trembley, Chloe Jones, Charlie Jones, Jeren Barringer, and Emma Mundy; brother, Dwight Jones and wife, Martha; sister, Charlene Shoemaker and boyfriend, Phil Hedrick; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and relatives from 10:00 to 10:45 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Faith. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM on Friday at Faith Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Tim Barnette. Burial with Military Graveside Rites will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 22, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|