Derek Benton Maner, age 28, of Raleigh passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife at Duke University Medical Center after a five year war with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington. At Derek's request, the family asks that you not wear black rather orange or blue, which were his favorite colors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Derek was born in Rowan County on August 16, 1990 and the world was forever changed. Derek has touched the lives of countless people with his giving spirit and his loving soul. He was a drafter for Lindsay Precast and enjoyed playing music every chance he got. Derek will be forever missed and held closely in the hearts of his family and friends forevermore. Surviving are his loving wife, Carrie Nicole Maner of the home; his father, Randy Wayne Maner of Jackson Springs; his brother, Randy Maner Jr. of Jackson Springs; his sister, Heather Taylor (Kenneth) of Asheville; three nephews, Kase Maner, Zachary Taylor and Seth Taylor; one niece, Kaylee Maner; a special friend much like a brother, Eric Jones (Emma King); and a host of close friends that supported him during these tough times. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the healthcare staff at the Duke University Medical Center for their support and compassionate care during the past few years. Memorials may be directed to http://www.gofundme.com/officer-carrie-maner Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
