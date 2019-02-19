Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Derek Benton Maner, age 28, of Raleigh passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife at Duke University Medical Center after a five year war with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington. At Derek's request, the family asks that you not wear black rather orange or blue, which were his favorite colors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Derek was born in Rowan County on August 16, 1990 and the world was forever changed. Derek has touched the lives of countless people with his giving spirit and his loving soul. He was a drafter for Lindsay Precast and enjoyed playing music every chance he got. Derek will be forever missed and held closely in the hearts of his family and friends forevermore. Surviving are his loving wife, Carrie Nicole Maner of the home; his father, Randy Wayne Maner of Jackson Springs; his brother, Randy Maner Jr. of Jackson Springs; his sister, Heather Taylor (Kenneth) of Asheville; three nephews, Kase Maner, Zachary Taylor and Seth Taylor; one niece, Kaylee Maner; a special friend much like a brother, Eric Jones (Emma King); and a host of close friends that supported him during these tough times. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the healthcare staff at the Duke University Medical Center for their support and compassionate care during the past few years. Memorials may be directed to

Derek Benton Maner, age 28, of Raleigh passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife at Duke University Medical Center after a five year war with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington. At Derek's request, the family asks that you not wear black rather orange or blue, which were his favorite colors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Derek was born in Rowan County on August 16, 1990 and the world was forever changed. Derek has touched the lives of countless people with his giving spirit and his loving soul. He was a drafter for Lindsay Precast and enjoyed playing music every chance he got. Derek will be forever missed and held closely in the hearts of his family and friends forevermore. Surviving are his loving wife, Carrie Nicole Maner of the home; his father, Randy Wayne Maner of Jackson Springs; his brother, Randy Maner Jr. of Jackson Springs; his sister, Heather Taylor (Kenneth) of Asheville; three nephews, Kase Maner, Zachary Taylor and Seth Taylor; one niece, Kaylee Maner; a special friend much like a brother, Eric Jones (Emma King); and a host of close friends that supported him during these tough times. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the healthcare staff at the Duke University Medical Center for their support and compassionate care during the past few years. Memorials may be directed to http://www.gofundme.com/officer-carrie-maner Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Funeral Home Davidson Funeral Home

301 North Main Street

Lexington , NC 27292

(336) 248-2311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close