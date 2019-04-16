Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dervit Ray Waller. View Sign

The Y, church and family -- the three most important things in Dervit Ray Waller's life. He worked at Cannon Memorial YMCA for more than six decades, attended St. John's Reformed Church for 85 years, celebrated 66 years of marriage to Claire May Broome Waller on April 10, loved his two sons, Michael Ray and David Allen, his daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and great granddaughter, with all his heart. He passed into eternal life Sunday, April 14, 2019. Whether he was accommodating grandchildren's roughhousing and bunny chasing trails, treating them to breakfast at Cracker Barrel, banishing the “Tweety Bird” toy that was scaring his two-year-old great-granddaughter, or giving a “talking watch” that matched his to his youngest granddaughter, Ray always smiled and opened his heart. He had a way of making everyone feel as if they were the most important person when they visited; he passed that down generation through generation. He always said, “I love you,” even as tears would fill his eyes as a grandchild was leaving. He passed on his love of birdwatching, for watching snow and making “first footprints.” Ray, who grew up in Kannapolis, attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and J. W. Cannon High School. He served in the Army Air Corps, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. He attended N.C. State University, worked in the cotton department at Cannon Mills and then started working at the YMCA part-time in 1951. By late Summer 1952, Ray accepted a full-time role managing the swimming pool, where he taught children and adults swimming basics as well as lifesaving. He enjoyed playing in the pool with children and serving at various – and countless -- family and service events. In 1963, Ray moved into a position in the Men's Health Club. In his 66 years working there, he was a fixture at the YMCA, opening the doors at 5 a.m., holding multiple positions, including aquatics director and health club director. All told, Ray served under eight YMCA general secretaries. He liked being around people and, in a 2012 Charlotte Observer article, he said, “The staff's my favorite part...and the people that come in that I've gotten to know so well over the years.” At St. John's, where Ray attended from age six, he served several terms on the church consistory, was Sunday School superintendent, and after counting the collection at services, often visited with children in the nursery. After retiring, if there was an event at church, he was there to help. Born January 3, 1928, in Rowan County, Ray, 91, was the oldest son of the late Moses Dervit (Derb) and Callie Cox Waller. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Waller and Bob Waller. He is survived by his wife, Claire May Broome Waller; two sons, Michael Ray Waller (Mary) of Weddington and David Allen Waller (Gay) of China Grove; his grandchildren Lincoln Waller (Jennifer) of Taipei, Taiwan, Juliet Waller of West Palm Beach, FL, and Sarah Waller of Bellevue, WA, and one great granddaughter, Madison. Service & Visitation: A memorial service celebrating Ray's life will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m., at St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. A visitation in the fellowship hall will follow the service. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to: Cannon Memorial YMCA, 101 YMCA Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28081; St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at

The Y, church and family -- the three most important things in Dervit Ray Waller's life. He worked at Cannon Memorial YMCA for more than six decades, attended St. John's Reformed Church for 85 years, celebrated 66 years of marriage to Claire May Broome Waller on April 10, loved his two sons, Michael Ray and David Allen, his daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and great granddaughter, with all his heart. He passed into eternal life Sunday, April 14, 2019. Whether he was accommodating grandchildren's roughhousing and bunny chasing trails, treating them to breakfast at Cracker Barrel, banishing the “Tweety Bird” toy that was scaring his two-year-old great-granddaughter, or giving a “talking watch” that matched his to his youngest granddaughter, Ray always smiled and opened his heart. He had a way of making everyone feel as if they were the most important person when they visited; he passed that down generation through generation. He always said, “I love you,” even as tears would fill his eyes as a grandchild was leaving. He passed on his love of birdwatching, for watching snow and making “first footprints.” Ray, who grew up in Kannapolis, attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and J. W. Cannon High School. He served in the Army Air Corps, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. He attended N.C. State University, worked in the cotton department at Cannon Mills and then started working at the YMCA part-time in 1951. By late Summer 1952, Ray accepted a full-time role managing the swimming pool, where he taught children and adults swimming basics as well as lifesaving. He enjoyed playing in the pool with children and serving at various – and countless -- family and service events. In 1963, Ray moved into a position in the Men's Health Club. In his 66 years working there, he was a fixture at the YMCA, opening the doors at 5 a.m., holding multiple positions, including aquatics director and health club director. All told, Ray served under eight YMCA general secretaries. He liked being around people and, in a 2012 Charlotte Observer article, he said, “The staff's my favorite part...and the people that come in that I've gotten to know so well over the years.” At St. John's, where Ray attended from age six, he served several terms on the church consistory, was Sunday School superintendent, and after counting the collection at services, often visited with children in the nursery. After retiring, if there was an event at church, he was there to help. Born January 3, 1928, in Rowan County, Ray, 91, was the oldest son of the late Moses Dervit (Derb) and Callie Cox Waller. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Waller and Bob Waller. He is survived by his wife, Claire May Broome Waller; two sons, Michael Ray Waller (Mary) of Weddington and David Allen Waller (Gay) of China Grove; his grandchildren Lincoln Waller (Jennifer) of Taipei, Taiwan, Juliet Waller of West Palm Beach, FL, and Sarah Waller of Bellevue, WA, and one great granddaughter, Madison. Service & Visitation: A memorial service celebrating Ray's life will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m., at St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. A visitation in the fellowship hall will follow the service. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to: Cannon Memorial YMCA, 101 YMCA Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28081; St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close