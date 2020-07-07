1/1
Dewey Lee Morgan
Dewey Lee Morgan, 83, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. He was born November 24, 1936 in Gold Hill to the late John N. Morgan Sr. and Nolie Lee Morgan. He was a graduate of Rockwell High School and had perfect attendance throughout his school years. He was a Pitcher for the Rockwell High School Baseball Team. Dewey worked as a Truck Driver for Trexler Trucking and he owned his own Mobile Home Moving business. He was a lifelong member of Flat Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Richfield. Dewey enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cooper Morgan; brother John N. Morgan Sr., grandchildren, Brandon Morgan, Grayson Morgan, and Stephanie Poteat. Dewey is survived by his children, Greg Morgan (Melinda) of Richfield, Donna Beaver (Jerry) of Granite Quarry, Sandy Matney (Randy) of Unicoi, TN, and Julie Poteat (Jeff) of Mt. Ulla; a sister, Marie Hill of Salisbury; grandchildren, Stacy Lippard (Steve) of Salisbury, Lisa Marie White of Johnson City, TN, and Tyler Poteat of Mt. Ulla; and six great grandchildren. Arrangements: A Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM following the visitation at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor, Todd Roseman. Burial will take place in the Flat Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
