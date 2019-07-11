Mr. Dewey Morgan Shaver, age 91 passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dewey was born May 18, 1928 in Richfield, NC to the late Charlie Ruben Shaver and Dovie Evelyn Morgan Shaver. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jane Baker Shaver. Dewey was a 1945 graduate of Richfield High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines for 5 ½ years before serving his country in the United States Army. He was a 1 st Lt. Infantry Company Commander during the Korean War. He traveled the world twice and made 16 trips to Europe. Dewey spent his career after serving his country with 3M National Advertising Co. as an operations supervisor. He was an avid gardener with a tremendous green thumb. His daughter owned a business, The Funky Pepper, where he traveled three times a week to tend her garden. He was a gifted woodworker and lived to serve others. He was a longtime member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, as a deacon, and as Sunday school superintendent. He lived a servant's life to serve the Lord, doing the Lord's work helping others. He was a kind, true, selfless gentleman and would do anything to help anyone at anytime. He lived God first, then family. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Donna Rowland and Sarah Jacobs and his son, Norman Shaver. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Amanda Dunn (David), Chrissy Earnhardt (Alex), Matt Rowland, Clint Rowland (fiancé Lauren Brown) and his loving great-granddaughter, Helena Dunn. Visitation for Dewey will be from 10:00 – 11:00am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Thyatira Presbyterian Church in the Church Parlor. Memorial service will follow in the Sanctuary at 11:00am. Inurnment with Full Military Honors will follow at Noon in the Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Dewey are requested to Thyatira Presbyterian Church Memorial Association, 220 White Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is serving the family of Mr. Shaver.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 11, 2019