Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Trexler. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Gaye Maners Trexler, 76, of Rockwell, passed away at her home on Friday, December 20, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's for over 13 years. Gaye was born on March 31, 1943 in Ennice, NC to the late Herbert and Melva Maners. She married Larry Roy Trexler on May 6, 1967. He preceded her in death in July 2007. Gaye was employed by Parkdale Mills (formerly Linn Corriher Mills) in Landis, NC. After 40 years of service, she retired as Human Resource Director in 2003. Gaye was a member of Organ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed all activities and going on trips with the Senior Citizens Group. She is survived by son, Larry Trexler (Michelle) of Fort Mill, SC; daughter, Sherrie Trexler of Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Maners (Beverly) and Randy Maners (Donna), both of Salisbury, NC; sisters, Linda Kimrey of Concord, NC; Sandra Grubb (Gary) of Mocksville, NC; Bonnie Eddleman (Larry) of Salisbury, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank special caregivers, David Butch Trexler of Rockwell, Elaine Sapp of Salisbury and Bonnie Eddleman of Salisbury. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ennice, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Rd. Salisbury, NC 28146; or to the donor's choice. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at

Diana Gaye Maners Trexler, 76, of Rockwell, passed away at her home on Friday, December 20, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's for over 13 years. Gaye was born on March 31, 1943 in Ennice, NC to the late Herbert and Melva Maners. She married Larry Roy Trexler on May 6, 1967. He preceded her in death in July 2007. Gaye was employed by Parkdale Mills (formerly Linn Corriher Mills) in Landis, NC. After 40 years of service, she retired as Human Resource Director in 2003. Gaye was a member of Organ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed all activities and going on trips with the Senior Citizens Group. She is survived by son, Larry Trexler (Michelle) of Fort Mill, SC; daughter, Sherrie Trexler of Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Maners (Beverly) and Randy Maners (Donna), both of Salisbury, NC; sisters, Linda Kimrey of Concord, NC; Sandra Grubb (Gary) of Mocksville, NC; Bonnie Eddleman (Larry) of Salisbury, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank special caregivers, David Butch Trexler of Rockwell, Elaine Sapp of Salisbury and Bonnie Eddleman of Salisbury. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ennice, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Rd. Salisbury, NC 28146; or to the donor's choice. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.