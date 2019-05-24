Diane Fortson Grunden, age 66, of Kannapolis passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Funeral services will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25 at 1:30 PM with Rev. Zack Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Diane's family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon to 1:30 PM prior to her funeral. Diane was born May 8, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Bethune Jackson Fortson and Fannie Ruff Fortson. She was a life-long area resident. Diane was a faithful member of Sloan lake Community Church, a graduate of A.L. Brown High school class of 1971 and later received her associate's degree from R.C.C.C in Medical Office Management. She worked for many years with Cannon Mills as a pillow case hemmer and then later for several local optometrist offices. She was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to the beach with her family. Diane will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her grandson, Aiden Grunden. Those left to cherish her memory, her husband of 44 years, Jackie Grunden of the home, her sons, Chris Grunden (Casey) of Marion OH and Brian Grunden of Australia, her four grandsons Austin, Preston, Isaac, and Hunter Grunden. Online Condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2019