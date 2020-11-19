Ms. Diane Marie Scruggs, 58, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer while under the care of Hospice. Diane, the daughter of the late Marvin Lemuel and Delores Morris Scruggs, was born August 28, 1962. She attended Carl Schurz High School in Chicago, Illinois. While living in Salisbury she painted and restored historic Salisbury/Rowan homes. She was an avid plant and animal lover leaving behind her two cats, Maggie and Toby. Diane also enjoyed going to concerts and attending the annual Scruggs' Reunions. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas R. Morris and D. Mike Scruggs. Those left to cherish Diane's memory are her loving aunt, Naomi Rice of Salisbury; a sister-in- law, Patsy Scruggs of Long Island, Virginia; extended family members and care givers, Noodle and Valerie Ann Cook Gallimore, who loved her endlessly, many cousins, and a multitude of devoted friends. A graveside service, conducted by George Scruggs, will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Salisbury, North Carolina on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Scruggs family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com