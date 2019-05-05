Dianne “Dee Dee” Leigh Kennedy Carr daughter of Mack and Irene Kennedy, of Mt. Ulla, NC was born June 2 nd , 1951. This wonderful, loving wife and mother went to be with our Lord, Monday, April 29 th , 2019. Dee Dee was loved and adored by so many! She will forever remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Dee Dee is and will always be missed and beloved by her family, which consists of her husband Jim, along with Son Paul, Daughter Dori & their spouses Nancy & Tootie; her grandchildren Jessica, William, Alex and Gabriel: her siblings, Jon & David Kennedy, Jon's wife Carla & their families, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, Please join Dee Dee's family & presiding Pastor Chuck Hittle for a Celebration of her Life and Memorial on Saturday, May 11 th , at the Shiloh Family Church, from 4:00- 6:00pm, In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Dee Dee's name may be made to the Shiloh Family Church, 6500 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, Texas 75022. Psalm 91 Because you have set your love upon me, therefore I will deliver you, I will
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2019