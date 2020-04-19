Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dico Murphy Wilhelm. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Dico Murphy Wilhelm, 98 of Rockwell went to be with her Lord on April 17, 2020 at Five Oaks Manor in Concord following a period of declining health. Mrs. Wilhelm was born November 4, 1921 in Alexander County one of thirteen children to Ousie Lee and Sarah Pennell Murphy. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hoke Wilhelm on June 6, 2001, a son, Linn Eugene Wilhelm and brothers Hoyt, Alfred, and Harlan along with sisters Allie Alley, Vernice Brawley, and Billie Davis. She was a graduate of Landis High School. Dico was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury where she was an active church and Sunday School member as long as her health permitted. She was employed by Cannon Mills Plant #1, Sheet Dept., with over forty years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, being a seamstress; including making her own clothes, and will be remembered by her family for her great home cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Family members left to cherish her memory are a son, Vaughn Wilhelm (Nancy) of China Grove, brothers Duard Murphy of Concord and Larry Murphy (Edie) of Murrels Inlet, and four sisters, Willaree McDuffy of Raeford, Nathalene McCorkle of Landis, Gayle Stack (Tony) of Kannapolis and Vivian Murphy of Mooresville. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Rev. Mark Wilhelm (Julia) of Indianapolis, Susan Wilhelm of Indian Trail, David (Jill) Wilhelm, Jason Wilhelm (Lucian) and Jessie Wilhelm, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings there will be a private graveside service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. Rev. William Ketchie will officiate the graveside service. When conditions permit the family will have a Celebration of her life at the church of for all to attend. Memorial: The family request that memorials in Mrs. Wilhelm memory be made to Helping Hands Fund, c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Wilhelm. Online condolences may be sent to

