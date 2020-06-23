Dixie Rusher Cauble
Mrs. Dixie Rusher Cauble, 75, of Salisbury passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital. She was born August 28, 1944 in Rowan County the daughter of the late Robert Lee “Hop” Rusher and the late Stella Mae “Sis” Hagler Rusher. She was educated in the Rowan County School system and Salisbury Business College. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ashley Clayton (Robert) of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren who Dixie's world revolved around, Michael and Stella Kate; and brother, Robert James “Sonny” Rusher. Service: A memorial service to celebrate Dixie's life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cauble family at this time.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
