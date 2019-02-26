Dollie Ruth Boyd Anderson, 93, of Lincolnton; formerly of Rockwell went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Cardinal Health and Rehabilitation in Lincolnton. Dollie was born October 14, 1925 in Patrick County, Va. a daughter of the late John M. Boyd and Dollie S. Hurd Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Red” Anderson on Dec. 1, 2008. She was the last survivor of nine brothers and sisters. Preceding her in death were Beulah B. Messier, Carrie Boyd, James, William, Isaac, Henry, George and Paul Boyd. Dollie was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She was a retired postal clerk. Dollie was an accomplished knitter, loved flowers; especially her Christmas cactus. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Joe Smith. Interment will follow in Rowan Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 26, 2019