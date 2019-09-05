Dollie Ann Trexler, 83, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Accordius Health. She was born Jan. 6, 1936 in Rowan County, to the late George Henry Trexler Sr. and Jenny Koontz Trexler and was a graduate of Spencer High School. Dollie was a homemaker. Dollie was a member of Gay's Chapel United Methodist Church (now The Arbors). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Serdell Smith, Clifford Trexler, G.H. Trexler, Jr., Purcell Trexler, Eugene Trexler and Lois Thomas. She is survived by her husband, Randal Lowder Pinkston; daughter, Kelley Young and husband James of Salisbury; sons, Derek Pinkston and wife Tammy of Salisbury and Darrel Pinkston and wife Dawn of Salisbury; and sister, Edna Rose Morgan and husband Albert. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Andrew Pinkston, Marshall Pinkston, Brooke Young, Randall “Alex” Pinkston, Michael Pinkston and Danielle Young who will all serve as pallbearers at her funeral service. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel with burial following at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 5, 2019