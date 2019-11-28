Mrs. Dolores Ann Van Vorst, 82, of Salisbury, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, November, 22, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Harris Hospice in Charlotte, NC. She was born on June 17, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of the late David Doyle, Sr. and the late Anna Huneke Doyle. She attended New York City Public schools and was a practicing Catholic. In addition to her parents Dolores was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Murphy and brother, Robert Doyle; daughters Jeanne Greene and Kathryn Honbarrier and grandson Matthew Greene. Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 43 years Bruce A. Van Vorst and three sons: Ethan Van Vorst of Spencer, NC and Andrew Van Vorst and Matthew Van Vorst of Salisbury. Two brothers; David Doyle and wife Concetta of Fort Mill, SC and Edward Doyle of Columbia, SC and a sister Harriet Auger of Denver, NC. Dolores was the loving grandmother of Nathaniel Green of Lexington, NC, Laura Bumgarner of Coolemee, NC, Kristen Rosado of Lexington, SC, Amy Teague of Lexington, NC, Brandon Teague and Sarah Van Vorst of Spencer, NC. She was a Great grandmother of seven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father John Eckert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral is serving the Van Vorst family at this time.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 28, 2019